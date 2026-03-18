Northmarq Arranges Sale of 28-Story Apartment Tower in North Dallas

DALLAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Eastline Residences, a 28-story apartment tower in North Dallas. Delivered in 2021 by Convexity Properties, Eastline Residences offers 330 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as penthouses on the top four floors. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center and a business center. Taylor Snoddy, Eric Stockley and Charles Hubbard of Northmarq represented Convexity in the sale. Kevin Leamy and Lauren Bresky, also with Northmarq, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, New York City-based Kushner Cos.