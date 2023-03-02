Northmarq Arranges Sale of 30-Unit Apartment Complex in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Red River Apartments, a 30-unit multifamily complex in Austin’s Cherrywood neighborhood. The property was built in 1963 and renovated in phases between 2017 and 2022. Capital improvements included new bathrooms, flooring, countertops and backsplashes in unit interiors, as well as various upgrades to the exterior of the three-story building. Hayden Schnieders of Northmarq brokered the sale of the property. Cheryl Higley, also with Northmarq, provided a five-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae acquisition loan. The buyer and seller were not disclosed. Red River Apartments was fully leased at the time of sale.