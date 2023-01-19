REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 33-Story Ascent Uptown Apartment Tower in Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Located at 225 S. Poplar St. in Uptown Charlotte, Ascent Uptown totals 300 units.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Ascent Uptown, a 33-story apartment community comprising 300 units in Uptown Charlotte. Located at 225 S. Poplar St., the property features a rooftop pool, sky lounge, penthouse lounge with bar, private massage room, fitness center and a pet spa and grooming salon. Allan Lynch, Andrea Howard, Caylor Mark, John Currin and Jeff Glenn of Northmarq arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, Charleston-based Greystar, which delivered the high-rise in 2017. Faron Thompson, David Vinson, Grant Harris and Jeff Erxleben of Northmarq secured acquisition financing for the property on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The sales price and financing amount were not disclosed.

