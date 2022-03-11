REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 56-Unit Apartment Building in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The seller developed Centropolis on Grand in 2016.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Centropolis on Grand, a 56-unit apartment building in Kansas City’s River Market neighborhood. The sales price was undisclosed. Gabe Tovar and Jeff Lamott of Northmarq represented the seller, KC Commercial Realty Group, which developed the property in 2016. Tovar and Lamott are also arranging permanent financing on behalf of the buyer, Minneapolis-based Oaks Properties. The transaction marks the buyer’s first investment in the Kansas City market.

