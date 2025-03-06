Thursday, March 6, 2025
Pictured is Lakeview Park, a 236-unit property in Lincoln.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyNebraska

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 566-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Nebraska

by Kristin Harlow

BELLEVUE AND LINCOLN, NEB. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of two multifamily properties in Nebraska totaling 566 units. The sales price was undisclosed. The portfolio includes The Vue in Bellevue and Lakeview Park in Lincoln. Parker Stewart, Anthony Martinez, Dominic Martinez and Alex Malzone of Northmarq represented the seller, a joint venture between Vantage Capital Advisors and Cherry Tree Capital Partners. The buyer was a private Canadian investment firm. Built in 2000, The Vue features 330 units. Lakeview Park is a garden-style community built in 1995 that includes 236 units. Both properties feature recently renovated clubhouses along with pools, fitness centers and package lockers.

