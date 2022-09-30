Northmarq Arranges Sale of 62-Unit Multifamily Property in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Mueller Crossing, a 62-unit multifamily property located at 5020 Manor Road in Austin that was originally built in 1969 and recently renovated. Amenities at Mueller Crossing include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Justin Chambers and Scott LaMontagne of Northmarq represented the seller and procured the locally based buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investment groups that requested anonymity.