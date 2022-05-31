REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 659-Unit Urban Palms Apartments in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Urban-Palms-Houston

Urban Palms in Houston totals 659 units. The property was built in 1979.

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Urban Palms, a 659-unit apartment community in the Chinatown area of West Houston. The property was built in 1979 and renovated in 2017. Units feature energy-efficient appliances washer/dryer connections and private balconies/patios. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, business center, playground, grilling and picnic areas and onsite laundry facilities. Justin Chambers and Scott Lamontagne of Northmarq represented the Southern California-based seller and the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. Joel Heikenfeld, James Currell and Emily Balazik, who are also with Northmarq, arranged acquisition financing and joint venture equity for the deal.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  