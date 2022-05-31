Northmarq Arranges Sale of 659-Unit Urban Palms Apartments in West Houston

Urban Palms in Houston totals 659 units. The property was built in 1979.

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Urban Palms, a 659-unit apartment community in the Chinatown area of West Houston. The property was built in 1979 and renovated in 2017. Units feature energy-efficient appliances washer/dryer connections and private balconies/patios. Amenities include two pools, a fitness center, business center, playground, grilling and picnic areas and onsite laundry facilities. Justin Chambers and Scott Lamontagne of Northmarq represented the Southern California-based seller and the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. Joel Heikenfeld, James Currell and Emily Balazik, who are also with Northmarq, arranged acquisition financing and joint venture equity for the deal.