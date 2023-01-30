Northmarq Arranges Sale of 74-Unit Multifamily Property in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of The Carmel Apartments, a 74-unit multifamily property in Corpus Christi. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Moses Siller, Zar Haro, Bryan VanCura, Phil Grafe, Brian Booth and Stephanie Hernandez of Northmarq represented the seller, 3CM Multifamily, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.