REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges Sale of 804-Unit Muse Apartments in South Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The-Muse-Apartments-Dallas

The sale of The Muse Apartments in South Dallas represents the largest workforce housing community to be sold in Dallas in 2020, according to the NorthMarq team that handled the transaction.

DALLAS — NorthMarq has arranged the sale of The Muse, an 804-unit workforce housing community located at 3035 W. Pentagon Parkway in South Dallas. The Muse features approximately 30 different unit types with an average size of 926 square feet. Units include nickel finishes, pantries, private patios/balconies, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets and individual washer and dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Taylor Snoddy, James Roberts and Philip Wiegand of NorthMarq represented the seller, S2 Capital LLC, in the transaction. Houston-based Nitya Capital purchased The Muse for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Denver Multifamily Outlook — What will Denver Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
15
Webinar: Affordable Housing Texas — What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  