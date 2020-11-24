NorthMarq Arranges Sale of 804-Unit Muse Apartments in South Dallas
DALLAS — NorthMarq has arranged the sale of The Muse, an 804-unit workforce housing community located at 3035 W. Pentagon Parkway in South Dallas. The Muse features approximately 30 different unit types with an average size of 926 square feet. Units include nickel finishes, pantries, private patios/balconies, tile backsplashes, walk-in closets and individual washer and dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Taylor Snoddy, James Roberts and Philip Wiegand of NorthMarq represented the seller, S2 Capital LLC, in the transaction. Houston-based Nitya Capital purchased The Muse for an undisclosed price.
