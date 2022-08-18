REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 84-Unit Bella Rose Apartments in Mission, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northmarq, Texas

MISSION, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Bella Rose, an 84-unit apartment complex located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Mission. Built in 2008, the property features units with renovated interiors and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and onsite maintenance and management. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Phillip Grafe and Bryan VanCura of Northmarq represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer, an entity doing business as AZTEX RE Investments LLC, plans to combine Bella Rose with the neighboring 80-unit property that it purchased earlier this year.

