REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 91-Unit Apartment Complex in San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northmarq, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has arranged the sale of The VUE, a 91-unit apartment complex in San Antonio’s Vance Jackson neighborhood. The nine-story building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, balconies and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, resident lounge, coffee bar and a package locker system. Moses Siller of Northmarq represented the seller, Mission DG, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  