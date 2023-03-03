Northmarq Arranges Sale of 91-Unit Apartment Complex in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Northmarq has arranged the sale of The VUE, a 91-unit apartment complex in San Antonio’s Vance Jackson neighborhood. The nine-story building offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, balconies and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, resident lounge, coffee bar and a package locker system. Moses Siller of Northmarq represented the seller, Mission DG, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.