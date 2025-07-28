Northmarq Arranges Sale of Ellingson Crossing Retail Center in Auburn, Washington

AUBURN, WASH. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Ellingson Crossing, a 15,270-square-foot retail center located within the Auburn/Kent Valley Industrial District, roughly 20 miles south of Seattle. Starbucks Coffee anchors the property, which was originally built in 2007. Tenants at the center include Wingstop, Domino’s Pizza, Taco Time, American Family Insurance and You First Dental Care. Sean Tufts, Kevin Adatto and Joe Dugoni of Northmarq’s Pacific Northwest Commercial Investment Sales team represented the local private seller in the transaction. New York City-based Curbline Properties was the buyer.