Monday, July 28, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ellingson-Crossing-Auburn-WA.jpg
Starbucks Coffee anchors Ellingson Crossing, a 15,270-square-foot retail center located in Auburn, Wash.
AcquisitionsRetailWashingtonWestern

Northmarq Arranges Sale of Ellingson Crossing Retail Center in Auburn, Washington

by Amy Works

AUBURN, WASH. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Ellingson Crossing, a 15,270-square-foot retail center located within the Auburn/Kent Valley Industrial District, roughly 20 miles south of Seattle. Starbucks Coffee anchors the property, which was originally built in 2007. Tenants at the center include Wingstop, Domino’s Pizza, Taco Time, American Family Insurance and You First Dental Care. Sean Tufts, Kevin Adatto and Joe Dugoni of Northmarq’s Pacific Northwest Commercial Investment Sales team represented the local private seller in the transaction. New York City-based Curbline Properties was the buyer.

You may also like

Malman Real Estate Brokers Sale of 31,140 SF...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 151,121 SF Fairlane North...

Piping Rock Partners Sells Fox Pointe Apartments in...

Venture One Purchases 145,500 SF Industrial Building in...

Pinnacle Financial, Synovus Agree to $8.6B Merger, Operate...

Concord Capital Partners Buys The Park Wilshire Apartments...

Gantry Arranges $85M Refinancing for Southern California Medical...

Northmarq Brokers $33.5M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 307-Unit Self-Storage...