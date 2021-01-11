NorthMarq Arranges Sale of Two-Property Multifamily Portfolio in Liberty, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The 237-unit portfolio includes sister properties Skyline and Westowne.

LIBERTY, MO. — NorthMarq has arranged the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio totaling 237 units in Liberty, a northeast suburb of Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. Skyline totals 93 units while Westowne consists of 144 units. They are sister properties located within a five-minute drive of each other. Both communities underwent exterior and interior upgrades prior to sale. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of NorthMarq represented the seller, Clarity Equity Group. The portfolio sold to a private investor based in Utah.