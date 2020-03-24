NorthMarq Arranges Sales of Two Apartment Communities in Lawrence, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

The properties include Country Club on the 6th and Eagle Ridge Apartments.

LAWRENCE, KAN. — NorthMarq has arranged the sale and financing of both Country Club on the 6th and Eagle Ridge Apartments in Lawrence. The combined $25 million in volume represents the buyer’s first acquisitions in the collegiate town, which is situated just outside of Kansas City and home of the University of Kansas. Country Club on the 6th features 254 units while Eagle Ridge is home to 148 units. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of NorthMarq represented the sellers on both transactions. Brett Hood of NorthMarq arranged acquisition financing through Freddie Mac on behalf of the buyer.