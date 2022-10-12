REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges Two Loans Totaling $6.7M for Refinancing of Multifamily Properties in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

Pictured is the property at 5017 Madison Road that is part of the Madison & Riddle Apartments portfolio.

CINCINNATI — Northmarq has arranged two loans totaling $6.7 million for the refinancing of three multifamily properties in Cincinnati. Madison & Riddle Apartments is a two-property portfolio totaling 72 units. The loan is fully amortized over 25 years. Sutton Place Apartments consists of 59 units and is fully occupied. The seven-year loan features two years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. Noah Juran of Northmarq arranged the loans through a life insurance company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  