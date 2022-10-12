Northmarq Arranges Two Loans Totaling $6.7M for Refinancing of Multifamily Properties in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

Pictured is the property at 5017 Madison Road that is part of the Madison & Riddle Apartments portfolio.

CINCINNATI — Northmarq has arranged two loans totaling $6.7 million for the refinancing of three multifamily properties in Cincinnati. Madison & Riddle Apartments is a two-property portfolio totaling 72 units. The loan is fully amortized over 25 years. Sutton Place Apartments consists of 59 units and is fully occupied. The seven-year loan features two years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. Noah Juran of Northmarq arranged the loans through a life insurance company.