Northmarq Arranges Two Loans Totaling $6.7M for Refinancing of Multifamily Properties in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Northmarq has arranged two loans totaling $6.7 million for the refinancing of three multifamily properties in Cincinnati. Madison & Riddle Apartments is a two-property portfolio totaling 72 units. The loan is fully amortized over 25 years. Sutton Place Apartments consists of 59 units and is fully occupied. The seven-year loan features two years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. Noah Juran of Northmarq arranged the loans through a life insurance company.
