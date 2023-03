PELLA, IOWA — Northmarq has brokered the $11.1 million sale of Highpoint at Pella, a 100-unit apartment community in Pella, about 45 miles east of Des Moines. Built in 1999, the property features a fitness facility, pool and grilling areas. The community is situated near Lake Red Rock, the largest lake in Iowa. Parker Stewart, Dominic Martinez and Anthony Martinez of Northmarq represented the seller, Axiom Equities. Local investor HighPoint Apartments LLC was the buyer.