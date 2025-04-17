Northmarq Brokers $12.7M Sale of The Charmer Mixed-Use Community in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Northmarq has arranged the sale of The Charmer, a mixed-use community in San Diego’s Mission Hills neighborhood. Charmer LLC sold the property to Monroe Capital Real Estate Fund for $12.7 million. Built in 2011, The Charmer features 19 apartments, two live-work lofts and three commercial units. The property offers top-of-the-line interiors, abundant outdoor space with private patios and gardens, as well as amenity spaces. Tyler Sinks, Ed Rosen and John Chu of Northmarq’s San Diego Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal.