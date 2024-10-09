Northmarq Brokers $13.1M Sale of Aldercrest Apartments in Seattle’s First Hill District

SEATTLE — Northmarq has negotiated the sale of Aldercrest Apartments, a multifamily property located at 303 10th Ave. in Seattle. An entity doing business as 303 10th Ave LLC acquired the asset for $13.1 million.

Situated within the city’s First Hill district, Aldercrest Apartments offers 47 studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with nine-foot ceilings, bay windows and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include landscaped grounds, controlled access, gated/assigned underground parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Tyler Smith, Steve Fischer, Joe Kinkopf, Brendan Greenheck, Taylor Wymna and Matt Johnson of Northmarq’s Seattle Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.