Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Aldercrest-Apts-Seattle-WA
Aldercrest Apartments in Seattle offers 47 studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Northmarq Brokers $13.1M Sale of Aldercrest Apartments in Seattle’s First Hill District

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Northmarq has negotiated the sale of Aldercrest Apartments, a multifamily property located at 303 10th Ave. in Seattle. An entity doing business as 303 10th Ave LLC acquired the asset for $13.1 million.

Situated within the city’s First Hill district, Aldercrest Apartments offers 47 studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with nine-foot ceilings, bay windows and in-unit washers and dryers. Community amenities include landscaped grounds, controlled access, gated/assigned underground parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

Tyler Smith, Steve Fischer, Joe Kinkopf, Brendan Greenheck, Taylor Wymna and Matt Johnson of Northmarq’s Seattle Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

You may also like

CBRE Facilitates $5.8M Sale of Sacramento Industrial Building

BayBridge Arranges $138.3M Loan for Refinancing of Frisco...

Mustang Creek Enterprises Buys 80-Unit Seniors Housing Project...

NEPCG Negotiates $9.2M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

JLL Secures $73M in Construction Financing for Traer...

Mohr Capital Completes 707,380 SF Industrial Development in...

Schnitzer Properties Acquires 230,575 SF Industrial Park in...

Harbor Associates, F&F Capital Buy 211,000 SF Highlands...

Hanley Investment Arranges Sale of 24,986 SF Retail,...