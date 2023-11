ATLANTA — Northmarq has brokered the $13.9 million sale of a freestanding, 27,800-square-foot retail property located at 2121 Briarcliff Road NE in Atlanta’s North Druid Hills neighborhood. Electric vehicle giant Tesla occupies the property, which was formerly a Whole Foods Market grocery store, as a retail service center on a new double-net lease. Mike Sladich of Northmarq represented the seller, Blanchard Real Estate Capital, in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.