Oaks Mobile is located at 38308 Lakeshore Drive in Woodland, Wash.
Northmarq Brokers $14.3M Sale of Three-Property Manufactured Housing Portfolio in Pacific Northwest

by Amy Works

ROSEBURG, ORE., AND WOODLAND, WASH. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of a three-property manufactured housing portfolio in Oregon and Washington for $14.3 million. Jeff Benson and Sam Neumark of Northmarq represented the undisclosed seller and buyer on both transactions.

Vancouver, Canada-based Harmony Communities acquired Western Star Mobile Home Community, a property at 101 Lad Lane in Roseburg that features 117 pads and 46 storage units. The asset was developed in 1973.

Hurst and Son LLC purchased the 96-space Woodland properties — Oaks Mobile at 38308 Lakeshore Drive and Woodlands Mobile Home Community (MHC) at 3910 NW Pacific Highway. Woodlands MHC offers a clubhouse, library and waterfront along the Lewis River.

