Northmarq Brokers $19.9M Sale of Richland Court Apartments in Richland, Washington

RICHLAND, WASH. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Richland Court, a multifamily property located at 2433 George Washington Way in Richland. KEI Apartment Fund 9 LLC sold the asset to BLV-Richland Court LLC for $19.9 million.

Built in 1994, Richland Court offers 88 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 142 parking spaces, including 10 garage, 24 carport and 108 surface spots. Apartment amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, air conditioning, balconies, fireplaces, microwaves, ovens, vaulted ceilings and ADA-accessible rooms. Community amenities include onsite maintenance and management, a community clubhouse, seasonal pool, fitness center, package receiving, a recreation center, spa and tanning bed.

Tyler Smith, Joe Kinkopf and Steve Fischer of Northmarq’s Seattle Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal.