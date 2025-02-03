Monday, February 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Northmarq Brokers $19.9M Sale of Richland Court Apartments in Richland, Washington

by Amy Works

RICHLAND, WASH. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Richland Court, a multifamily property located at 2433 George Washington Way in Richland. KEI Apartment Fund 9 LLC sold the asset to BLV-Richland Court LLC for $19.9 million.

Built in 1994, Richland Court offers 88 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and 142 parking spaces, including 10 garage, 24 carport and 108 surface spots. Apartment amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, air conditioning, balconies, fireplaces, microwaves, ovens, vaulted ceilings and ADA-accessible rooms. Community amenities include onsite maintenance and management, a community clubhouse, seasonal pool, fitness center, package receiving, a recreation center, spa and tanning bed.

Tyler Smith, Joe Kinkopf and Steve Fischer of Northmarq’s Seattle Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates $18.1M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

Storm Properties Acquires Self-Storage, Retail Property in Escondido,...

MMCC Arranges $5M in Refinancing for El Dorado...

Lauth Communities Acquires 296-Unit Apartment Community in Plainfield,...

Skender Completes Construction of Fifth City Commons Affordable...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.7M Sale of Retail...

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sale of 50,632 SF...

Motown Museum Sells 11,010 SF Warehouse in Southfield,...

S2 Capital Buys 590-Unit Apartment Community in North...