Northmarq Arranges $2.6M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property Near Ann Arbor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Michigan, Midwest, Retail

The property, located in Ypsilanti, Michigan, was formerly leased to At Home.

YPSILANTI, MICH. — Northmarq has arranged the $2.6 million sale of a single-tenant retail property located at 3100 Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsilanti, roughly five miles southeast of downtown Ann Arbor. AMERCO Real Estate Co. acquired the property, which sits on 11 acres and totals 91,743 square feet. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq’s Chicago office represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. Neighboring tenants include Fresh Thyme Market, Dollar General, Planet Fitness, Domino’s and Walgreens.

