Northmarq Brokers $20.5M Sale of Fireside Apartments in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Fireside Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo., features 108 apartments.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Fireside Apartments, a multifamily property located at 610 N. Murray Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Clear Capital acquired the asset from Blueline Equity Partners for $20.5 million.

Built in 1971, Fireside Apartments features 108 units.

Alex Possick, Rich Ritter and Seth Gallman of Northmarq’s Colorado Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller. Brandon Harrington, Bryan Mummaw and Tyler Woodard of Northmarq arranged $16.2 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.