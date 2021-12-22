REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Brokers $20.5M Sale of Fireside Apartments in Colorado Springs

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Multifamily, Western

Fireside-Apts-Colorado-Springs-CO

Fireside Apartments in Colorado Springs, Colo., features 108 apartments.

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Fireside Apartments, a multifamily property located at 610 N. Murray Blvd. in Colorado Springs. Clear Capital acquired the asset from Blueline Equity Partners for $20.5 million.

Built in 1971, Fireside Apartments features 108 units.

Alex Possick, Rich Ritter and Seth Gallman of Northmarq’s Colorado Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller. Brandon Harrington, Bryan Mummaw and Tyler Woodard of Northmarq arranged $16.2 million in acquisition financing for the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  