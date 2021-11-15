Northmarq Brokers $22M Sale of 89-Unit Apartment Portfolio in El Cajon, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The four-property multifamily portfolio in El Cajon, Calif., features 89 apartment units.

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of a four-property multifamily portfolio located in El Cajon. Swanson Real Estate Solutions sold the property to El Cajon Investor 1 and El Cajon Investor 2 for $22 million.

The portfolio includes the 28-unit Easter Manor Apartments, the 23-unit East Winds, the 19-unit Sunshine Manor Apartments and the 19-unit Sunshine Villas. The four buildings offer a total of 89 apartments.

Erik Anderson and Kyle Pinkalla of Northmarq San Diego represented the buyer and seller in the deal.