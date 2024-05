FREMONT, CALIF. — Northmarq has brokered the $23.4 million sale of three office and industrial buildings that are located within Stevenson Business Park in Fremont. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2021, the buildings total 116,780 square feet and formerly served as the regional office for the seller, The Men’s Warehouse. Chase Dominguez of Northmarq represented The Men’s Warehouse in the deal. The buyer was a undisclosed, California-based private investor.