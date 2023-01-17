REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Brokers $23.8M Sale of Apartment Complex in Kansas City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily, Northmarq

Province at Briarcliff features 120 units.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Province at Briarcliff in Kansas City for $23.8 million. The 120-unit multifamily property, built in 2002, is located at 1282 Northwest Vivion Road within the Briarcliff West neighborhood. Amenities include a business center, clubhouse, fitness center, pool and sundeck. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq represented the seller, Forum Real Estate Group, and the buyer, Peak Capital Partners.

