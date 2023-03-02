REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Brokers $24.1M Sale of Shopping Center in St. Augustine, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — Northmarq has brokered the $24.1 million sale of Parkway Village, a 52,070-square-foot shopping center located at 170 Village Commons Drive in St. Augustine, a suburb of Jacksonville. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix GreenWise Market, Starbucks Coffee, Orangetheory Fitness and Supercuts. The seller was an undisclosed developer based in Fort Lauderdale. Jason Maier of Northmarq’s New York office represented the buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor based in New York, in the transaction.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  