Northmarq Brokers $24.1M Sale of Shopping Center in St. Augustine, Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLA. — Northmarq has brokered the $24.1 million sale of Parkway Village, a 52,070-square-foot shopping center located at 170 Village Commons Drive in St. Augustine, a suburb of Jacksonville. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix GreenWise Market, Starbucks Coffee, Orangetheory Fitness and Supercuts. The seller was an undisclosed developer based in Fort Lauderdale. Jason Maier of Northmarq’s New York office represented the buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor based in New York, in the transaction.