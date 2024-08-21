Wednesday, August 21, 2024
The-Valencia-Vallejo-CA
Located at 1101 N. Camino Ave. in Vallejo, Calif., The Valencia offers 80 apartments.
Northmarq Brokers $27.5M Sale of Apartment Portfolio in Vallejo, California

by Amy Works

VALLEJO, CALIF. — Northmarq has facilitated the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Vallejo, across San Pablo Bay from San Francisco. Reliant Group Management sold the portfolio to Abacus Capital Group for $27.5 million.

The portfolio includes the 80-unit The Valencia, located at 1101 N. Camino Alto, and the 64-unit Valencia Terrace, located at 154 Richardson Drive. The Valencia was built in 1986 and Valencia Terrace was built in 1982.  

Zachary LeBeouf and Anthony Pappageorge of Northmarq’s Northern California multifamily investment sales team represented the seller in the transaction.

