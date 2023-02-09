Northmarq Brokers $3.1M Sale of Popeyes-Occupied Building in Grand Haven, Michigan

The newly constructed building is located at 320 N. Beacon Blvd.

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. — Northmarq has brokered the $3.1 million sale of a newly constructed, build-to-suit property occupied by Popeyes in Grand Haven, which is situated along Lake Michigan. The building at 320 N. Beacon Blvd. is located near Walgreens, Dollar Tree, Starbucks and The Home Depot. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq represented the Illinois-based seller. A New York-based private investor acquired the asset in a 1031 exchange. Nationally, there are more than 3,700 Popeyes locations.