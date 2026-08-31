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Harbor Estates is a garden-style community with 186 units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMultifamilyWisconsin

Northmarq Brokers $31M Sale of Multifamily Property in Sheboygan, Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

SHEBOYGAN, WIS. — Northmarq has brokered the $31 million sale of Harbor Estates, a 186-unit multifamily property in Sheboygan, which is north of Milwaukee. Alex Malzone, Jake Lamb, Parker Stewart and Dominic Martinez of Northmarq represented the seller, a partnership between Harmoniq Residential and Midloch Investment Partners. Built in 2002, Harbor Estates offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, putting green, underground parking and a pool.

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