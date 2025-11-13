Northmarq Brokers $32M Sale of Ventura Villas Multifamily Property in Tucson

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Pacific Transwest — Nevada has acquired Ventura Villas in Tucson for $32 million. The seller was a limited liability company doing business as RDM Tucson. Northmarq arranged the sale and represented the seller. Built in 1989, Ventura Villas features one- and two-bedroom units averaging 606 square feet. The community features a resort-style pool, basketball court, playground and laundry facilities. Northmarq’s Phoenix-based multifamily investment sales team was led by Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca. Ventura Villas is located at 6200 S. Campbell Ave.