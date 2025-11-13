Thursday, November 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ventura-Villas-Tucson-AZ
Ventura Villas is located in South Tucson, Ariz. The 312-unit asset has traded for $32 million.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Northmarq Brokers $32M Sale of Ventura Villas Multifamily Property in Tucson

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Pacific Transwest — Nevada has acquired Ventura Villas in Tucson for $32 million. The seller was a limited liability company doing business as RDM Tucson. Northmarq arranged the sale and represented the seller. Built in 1989, Ventura Villas features one- and two-bedroom units averaging 606 square feet. The community features a resort-style pool, basketball court, playground and laundry facilities. Northmarq’s Phoenix-based multifamily investment sales team was led by Trevor Koskovich, Jesse Hudson, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca. Ventura Villas is located at 6200 S. Campbell Ave.

You may also like

Baker Katz Buys 108,016 SF Lakewood Forest Shopping...

Brennan Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in South...

CCI to Develop 236-Unit Senior Living Community in...

Värde Provides $48M Refinancing for Synergy Medical Center...

Simone Charitable Foundation Buys 60,500 SF Frito-Lay Regional...

PSRS Arranges $21M Refinancing for Multi-Tenant Industrial Property...

Vesper Holdings Acquires 522-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Brisky Net Lease Brokers Sale of 199,919 SF...

Interra Realty Arranges $12.2M Sale of Multifamily Property...