Northmarq Brokers $34.7M Sale of Mariano’s-Occupied Property in Crystal Lake, Illinois

Built in 2018, the property spans 74,800 square feet.

CRYSTAL LAKE, ILL. — Northmarq has brokered the $34.7 million sale of a freestanding grocery store property occupied by Mariano’s in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake. Built in 2018, the property spans 74,800 square feet. The grocery store features a Starbucks, sushi bar, pizza oven, oyster bar and sweets shop. Jason Maier of Northmarq represented the seller, a New York-based private investor. The New York-based buyer completed a 1031 exchange.