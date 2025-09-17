Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
U-19th-Phoenix-AZ
U@19th in Phoenix features 236 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Northmarq Brokers $36M Sale of Multifamily Community in Midtown Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Northmarq has arranged the sale of U@19th, a real estate owned (REO) multifamily property in midtown Phoenix. BrightSpire Capital sold the asset to The Eiders Co. for $36 million. Jesse Hudson, Trevor Koskovich, Ryan Boyle and Logan Baca of Northmarq represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 1973 and renovated in 2024, U@19th features 236 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments averaging 875 square feet. The recent renovations include extensive exterior upgrades and partially completed interior updates, including stainless steel appliances, wood-inspired flooring, resurfaced quartz countertops, new white cabinet fronts with chrome pull handles, subway tile backsplash and upgraded hardware, lighting and paint.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 407-Unit Self-Storage...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 76-Unit Cambridge Apartments in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 3,251 SF...

Mavrek, ACRES Receive Financing for Conversion of Chicago...

Flaherty & Collins Underway on Development of $38M...

MAG Capital Partners Buys 165,000 SF Food-Grade Production...

Stonemont Financial Buys 67,000 SF Industrial Service Facility...

Partnership Completes 31-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Brooklyn

MG Properties Buys 361-Unit Ovation at Galatyn Park...