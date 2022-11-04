Northmarq Brokers $4.2M Sale-Leaseback of Midwest Industrial Portfolio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest, Northmarq

The three buildings are located in Indiana and Michigan.

ASHLEY, IND. AND FLAT ROCK, MICH. — Northmarq has brokered the sale-leaseback of three industrial buildings in Ashley, Ind., and Flat Rock, Mich., for $4.2 million. The properties total 35,000 square feet. Rob Gemerchak of Northmarq represented the seller, Royal Arc Welding, which executed new leases at the time of sale. A California-based developer was the buyer. Founded in 1983, Royal Arc Welding provides a range of industrial services including the design, installation, inspection and repair of overhead crane systems. Each of the properties includes office space, craned warehouse space and assembly operations.