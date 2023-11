BREVARD, N.C. — Northmarq’s Atlanta office has brokered the $4.3 million sale of Shoppes at Brevard Place, a retail property located in Brevard, roughly 30 miles southwest of Asheville. Built in 2020, the property totals 11,801 square feet. Tenants at the center, which was 76 percent occupied at the time of sale, include Starbucks Coffee, Jersey Mike’s, Salsarita’s, Mommy & Me and AT&T. Billy Benedict of Northmarq represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.