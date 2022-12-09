REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Brokers $4.7M Sale of Healthcare Property in McHenry, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Illinois, Midwest, Northmarq

The property is fully leased to Aspen Dental and WellNow Urgent Care.

MCHENRY, ILL. — Northmarq has brokered the $4.7 million sale of a 7,000-square-foot healthcare property in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. The newly constructed building, located at 1830 N. Richmond Road, is fully occupied by Aspen Dental and WellNow Urgent Care. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq represented the seller, a Chicago-based developer. The asset sold to a Missouri-based private buyer completing a 1031 exchange.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  