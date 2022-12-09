Northmarq Brokers $4.7M Sale of Healthcare Property in McHenry, Illinois

The property is fully leased to Aspen Dental and WellNow Urgent Care.

MCHENRY, ILL. — Northmarq has brokered the $4.7 million sale of a 7,000-square-foot healthcare property in McHenry, about 50 miles northwest of Chicago. The newly constructed building, located at 1830 N. Richmond Road, is fully occupied by Aspen Dental and WellNow Urgent Care. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq represented the seller, a Chicago-based developer. The asset sold to a Missouri-based private buyer completing a 1031 exchange.