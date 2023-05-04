Thursday, May 4, 2023
Addison at Rossview in Clarksville, Tenn., was built in 2016.
Northmarq Brokers $40M Sale of Addison at Rossview Apartments in Clarksville, Tennessee

by John Nelson

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. — Northmarq has brokered the $40 million sale of Addison at Rossview, a 205-unit apartment community located at 200 Holland Drive in Clarksville, about 45 miles northwest of Nashville. David Stollenwerk, Bryan Schellinger, Ben Crawford and Brenden Bercaw of Northmarq represented the seller, a locally based developer, and procured the buyer, Timberland Partners, in the transaction. Daniel Trebil and Jesse Lemos of Northmarq arranged a 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of Timberland.

Built in 2016, Addison at Rossview features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a saltwater swimming pool, playground, dog park, coffee bar, community clubhouse, business center, four-acre park and walking trail and garages.

