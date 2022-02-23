Northmarq Brokers $42M Sale of Standard Raintree Multifamily Community in Tucson

Standard Raintree in Tucson, Ariz., features 364 apartments, a pool, volleyball and racquetball courts and a dog park.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Standard Raintree, an apartment property located at 6450 E. Golf Links Road in Tucson. Next Round Asset Management I, an entity of Next Round Asset Management, acquired the asset from SPL Cos. of Denver for $42 million, or $115,385 per unit.

Built in 1983, Standard Raintree features 364 apartments in a mix of studio and one-bedroom layouts, ranging from 327 square feet to 418 square feet. The gated community also features a pool, gazebo, volleyball courts, racquetball courts and a dog park.

Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle of Northmarq Phoenix’s Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal. Griffin Martin, Brandon Harrington, Bryan Mummaw and Tyler Woodard of Northmarq’s Debt & Equity team arranged a $31.3 million acquisition loan for the buyers.