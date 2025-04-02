Northmarq Brokers $45M Sale of 200-Unit Apartment Community in El Cajon, California

EL CAJON, CALIF. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Terraza Hills Apartments, a multifamily property in El Cajon. Terreza TI CI LLC sold the asset to Sunstone Two Tree Acquisitions LLC for $45 million. Located on East Bradley Avenue, Terraza Hills Apartments offers 200 one- and two-bedroom apartments, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, gated access, garage parking, on-call maintenance and onsite management. Tyler Sinks, Ed Rosen and John Chu of Northmarq’s San Diego Multifamily Investment Sales team represented the seller in the transaction.