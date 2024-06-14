Northmarq Brokers $52.7M Sale of Millennium East Apartments in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Millennium East, a multifamily community located in Las Vegas’ Sunrise Manor area. A Massachusetts-based property manager company seller sold the asset to a California-based real estate investment company for $52.7 million.

Built in 2000 and renovated in 2018, Millennium East features 236 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 720 square feet to 1,116 square feet. A majority of the units were renovated and feature upgraded nickel light fixtures, full-size washers and dryers, luxury vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a resort-style pool, gym, playground, dog park, package lockers and covered parking.

Thomas Olivett of Northmarq’s Las Vegas multifamily investment sales team represented the seller in the deal.

Bryan Mummaw, Bryan Liu, Brandon Harrington, Tyler Wood and Chris Gitibin of Northmarq’s debt and equity team secured $33.5 million in acquisition financing for the buyer. The permanent, fixed-rate loan was arranged through Northmarq’s relationship with Freddie Mac.