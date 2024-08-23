Friday, August 23, 2024
Northmarq Brokers $55M Sale of Braxton at Lake Norman Apartments in Metro Charlotte

by John Nelson

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Northmarq has brokered the $55 million sale of Braxton at Lake Norman, a 232-unit apartment community located at 118 Plantation Creek Drive in Mooresville, a suburb of Charlotte.

Andrea Howard, Caylor Mark, John Currin, Allan Lynch, Jeff Glenn and Austin Jackson of Northmarq represented the seller, Passive Investing, in the transaction. Inwood Holdings LLC purchased the community, which was built in 2014 near I-77.

Braxton at Lake Norman is situated on 20 acres near Lake Norman and features apartments averaging 1,055 square feet in size. Amenities include a saltwater swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center with rock climbing wall, drive-thru mail kiosk, car wash station and a pet park and spa.

