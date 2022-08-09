Northmarq Brokers $63.1M Sale of The Residences of Central Phoenix Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

The Residences of Central Phoenix features 265 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Northmarq has brokered the sale of The Residences of Central Phoenix, a 265-unit, garden-style community located at 2020 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix. Scottsdale-based Renue Properties sold the property to Newport Beach, Calif.-based InTrust Property Partners for $63.1 million.

Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle of Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal. Joe Giordani of Northmarq’s Newport Beach debt/equity team arranged financing for the acquisition with a $50.8 million bridge loan.

Built in 1973, The Residences of Central Phoenix includes 27 two-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 650 square feet to 1,150 square feet. Situated on 13 acres, the 242,825-square-foot community features a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, on-site laundry facilities, basketball court and children’s playground. At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent leased.

Renue Properties recently invested $1.7 million into deferred maintenance and property enhancements at the property, including HVAC units, new roofs, windows, electrical panels and exterior paint.