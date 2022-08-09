REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Brokers $63.1M Sale of The Residences of Central Phoenix Multifamily Property

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Loans, Multifamily, Western

2020-W-Glendale-Ave-Phoenix-AZ

The Residences of Central Phoenix features 265 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Northmarq has brokered the sale of The Residences of Central Phoenix, a 265-unit, garden-style community located at 2020 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix. Scottsdale-based Renue Properties sold the property to Newport Beach, Calif.-based InTrust Property Partners for $63.1 million.

Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle of Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team represented the seller in the deal. Joe Giordani of Northmarq’s Newport Beach debt/equity team arranged financing for the acquisition with a $50.8 million bridge loan.

Built in 1973, The Residences of Central Phoenix includes 27 two-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 650 square feet to 1,150 square feet. Situated on 13 acres, the 242,825-square-foot community features a clubhouse, pool, hot tub, on-site laundry facilities, basketball court and children’s playground. At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent leased.

Renue Properties recently invested $1.7 million into deferred maintenance and property enhancements at the property, including HVAC units, new roofs, windows, electrical panels and exterior paint.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  