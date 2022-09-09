Northmarq Brokers $64.5M Sale of River’s Edge Apartments in Lake Elsinore, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

River’s Edge Apartments in Lake Elsinore, Calif., features 184 apartments and a swimming pool.

LAKE ELSINORE, CALIF. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of River’s Edge Apartments, a multifamily community located at 2088 E. Lakeshore Drive in Lake Elsinore. Weidner Apartment Homes sold the asset to an entity of Atlantic Pacific Cos. for $64.5 million.

Built in 2007, River’s Edge Apartments features 184 apartments. Kyle Pinkalla of Northmarq’s San Diego investment sales team represented the buyer and seller in the deal.