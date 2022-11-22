Northmarq Brokers $7.6M Sale of Retail Condominium in Downtown D.C. Leased to TD Bank

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of a 4,403-square-foot retail condo on the ground floor of the Metropole Condominiums located at 1515 15th St. NW in downtown Washington, D.C. Built in 2008 in the city’s Logan Circle neighborhood, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to TD Bank. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq represented the seller, a private investor based in Maryland, in the transaction. The California-based, 1031 exchange buyer acquired the asset for approximately $7.6 million.