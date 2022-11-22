REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Brokers $7.6M Sale of Retail Condominium in Downtown D.C. Leased to TD Bank

Posted on by in Acquisitions, District of Columbia, Retail, Southeast

TD Bank occupies the 4,403-square-foot retail condo on the ground floor of the Metropole Condominiums located at 1515 15th St. NW in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Northmarq has brokered the sale of a 4,403-square-foot retail condo on the ground floor of the Metropole Condominiums located at 1515 15th St. NW in downtown Washington, D.C. Built in 2008 in the city’s Logan Circle neighborhood, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to TD Bank. Isaiah Harf of Northmarq represented the seller, a private investor based in Maryland, in the transaction. The California-based, 1031 exchange buyer acquired the asset for approximately $7.6 million.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  