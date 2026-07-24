Northmarq Brokers $70M Sale of Multifamily Property in Wentzville, Missouri

WENTZVILLE, MO. — Northmarq has brokered the $70 million sale of Villages at Lake Silvercote, a 381-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Wentzville. Dominic Martinez, Parker Stewart, Alex Malzone and Charlie McKee of Northmarq represented the seller, a local investment group. The buyer was a private firm. Villages at Lake Silvercote features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhome-style residences, averaging 1,190 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse and barbecue grill areas.