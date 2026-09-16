Northmarq Brokers $8.2M Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Center in North Bend, Washington

NORTH BEND, WASH. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of J.O. Borgen Plaza, a multi-tenant retail center in North Bend, approximately 30 miles southeast of Seattle. The asset traded for $8.2 million. Sean Tufts, Kevin Adatto, Joe Dugoni and Jack Hallberg of Northmarq’s Pacific Northwest retail investment sales team represented the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Located at 248-250 Bendigo Blvd. South and 249 Main Ave. South, the 28,418-square-foot center is occupied by a freestanding Wells Fargo branch, Jersey Mike’s Subs and The UPS Store. Additionally, the center features a 17,958-square-foot former Bartell Drugs building, which was vacant at the time of sale. The sale was aligned with a commercial national retailer to backfill the Bartell Drugs’ property, with an opening slated for 2027.