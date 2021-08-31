NorthMarq Brokers $88.7M Sale of Park 17 Multifamily Community in Denver

DENVER — NorthMarq has arranged the sale of Park 17, an apartment property located at 1210 E. 17th Ave. in Denver. Kairoi Residential sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $88.7 million.

Completed in July 2020, Park 17 features 190 apartments in 34 floor plans ranging from 504 square feet to 1,663 square feet with nine- to 12-foot ceilings, modern technology packages, Moen plumbing fixtures, glass and custom porcelain backsplashes, Nest thermostats, keyless entries, stall showers and side-by-side refrigerators. On-site amenities include a fourth-floor infinity pool overlooking the Denver skyline.

Dave Martin and Brian Mooney of NorthMarq’s Denver office represented the seller in the deal. David Link and Jeff DeHarty of NorthMarq’s Denver debt/equity team arranged $45 million in acquisition financing for the borrower through its relationship with a life insurance company. The transaction was structured with a 10 years of interest-only payments.