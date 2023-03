ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Northmarq has brokered the $9.5 million sale-leaseback of a single-tenant industrial property located at 235 River Road in Rockingham. The seller, Mount Vernon Mills Inc., fully occupies the 270,252-square-foot facility on a corporate guaranteed, triple-net-lease basis. Built in 1973, the property is situated on 27.7 acres and offers room for expansion. Robert Poirier of Northmarq represented both the seller and buyer, an Arizona-based institutional investor.