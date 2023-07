DEER PARK, TEXAS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of The Shoppes at Town Square, an 11,692-square-foot retail strip center in Deer Park, an eastern suburb of Houston. Five tenants occupy the center. Riley Sharman of Northmarq represented the Florida-based seller in the deal. The buyer was a local 1031 exchange investor. Both parties requested anonymity. Larry Peters and Michael Borden of Northmarq arranged acquisition financing.