Northmarq Brokers Sale of 118-Unit Apartment Complex in Mission, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MISSION, TEXAS — Northmarq has brokered the sale of Las Misiones Apartments, a 118-unit multifamily complex located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Mission. Built in 2005, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 751 to 1,359 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, playground, clubhouse, basketball court and a lounge. McGuire Family Properties purchased the asset from a pair of private investors for an undisclosed price. Zar Haro, Moses Siller, Phil Grafe, Bryan VanCura and Brian Booth of Northmarq brokered the deal.

